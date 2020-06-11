Take Our Rent Money! Sony Reveals Twanklin’ & Glistenin’ New Playstation 5

I'd like to thank the Black Employees at Insomniac. pic.twitter.com/jJyXALQaLH — ⊗•┤T├•⊗ (@NewTSage) June 11, 2020

Sony finally revealed the once mythical Playstation 5 at its highly anticipated ‘Future of Gaming’ event earlier today where we got a glimpse of the next-gen console along with an impressive HD camera, controller charging station, media remote and 3D wireless headset.

Oh yes, it was truly spectacular and leveled-up with the unveiling of “Spider-Man: Miles Morales” that headlined an exciting array of upcoming games while fueling button-mashy hysteria across social media.

Now, we STILL don’t know the PS5 price point but we DO know it comes in two versions: A standard model with backwards compatibility/Blu-Ray playability and a slimmer digital edition that’s “discless.”

At this point, we want Sony to take all our money, especially after it stood in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, postponed its event in respect of George Floyd and pledged $1 million to the cause.

