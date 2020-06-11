So Sickening: Remains Found On Property Of ‘Doomsday Dad’ Chad Daybell Are Those Of Missing Children

The worst has been confirmed.

A prosecutor has confirmed that remains found on the property of “Doomsday Dad” Chad Daybell are those of his missing stepchildren 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, and 17-year-old, Tylee Ryan. The prosecutor said the way one of the bodies was concealed was “particularly egregious” but he didn’t elaborate, reports Fox 10 Phoenix.

The two children have been missing since September.

As previously reported Daybell was arrested Tuesday after the then unidentified human remains were found on his Idaho property. He’s facing a felony charge of destruction or concealment of evidence but those charges could be elevated.

Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood said in official court documents that he believes Chad Daybell either concealed or helped hide the remains knowing that they were about to be used as evidence in court. The prosecutor believes the first body was hidden or destroyed sometime on or after Sept. 8, reports Fox 10. He believes the second body was hidden or destroyed on or after September 22. The last day JJ was seen alive was Sept. 22, the last known day that Tylee was seen alive was September 8.

The family of JJ and Tylee have released a statement confirming that the remains “are indeed our beloved JJ and Tylee.”

“We are filled with unfathomable sadness that these two bright stars were stolen from us, and only hope that they died without pain or suffering,” said Larry and Kay Woodcock, J.J.’s biological grandparents, Colby Ryan, Lori Vallow’s son from a prior marriage, and Kelsee Ryan, Colby’s wife, in their statement to CNN.

Prior to his arrest Daybell assured the media that the kids were safe while he was seemingly carefree alongside his bride, “Doomsday Mom” Lori Vallow in Hawaii. In February, Lori was arrested and charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children after failing to “produce the children” to authorities.

So far there’s no update on a string of other deaths of people connected to Lori and Chad. Lori’s husband was killed by her brother in 2019, then later that year her brother died himself. Chad’s late wife Tammy died in her sleep in October 2019. Just two weeks later the author, who wrote about the impending end of the world, wed Lori.

This story is still developing…