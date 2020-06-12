STAY FOCUSED: YG Releases The Visual For “FTP” Shot During The Los Angeles Protests [Video]

Last weekend YG announced that he would be hosting a rally and protest in downtown Los Angeles but almost immediately he retracted his announcement due to threats of violence. He then went on to partner with #BlackLivesMatterLA to host a protest right off Vine St in downtown L.A. just a few days later.

YG brought out a crowd of over 20,000 protesters, all coming together to protest inequality, police brutality, and the desire for change in America. His protest came just days after he released the follow up to his legendary 2016 track, “FDT (F*** Donald Trump”. This new song is appropriately titled “FTP,” better know as “F*** The Police.”

During the protest, YG decided to shoot a music video for the track, which immediately garnered some blacklash from those feeling like he co-opted the movement for his own financial gain. The rapper addressed that backlash almost immediately, urging everyone to stay focused and reassured those in doubt that his intentions were pure. Today, YG officially released the visual for “FTP,” which perfectly reflects what every downtown city looks like across America right now.

You can watch the video for “FTP” below.