Knocked Out: The Most Brutal Celebrity Vs. Celebrity Fistfights We Wish Had Been Caught On Camera

Hey, we all have tempers. It comes with the territory. However, when we get into fights it rarely becomes a legendary moment. Celebrities aren’t so lucky. Whenever they get into fights it becomes something the world pay attention to and ends up as part of folklore.

These celebrities are no different. They had big fistfights that weren’t caught on camera. We only heard about them through the grapevine and we wish we had the full stories.

Hit the flip to see the fistfights we never saw and can only dream about.