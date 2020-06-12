Here’s What Happened When Destiny’s Godchirren Chloe x Halle Dropped “Ungodly Hour”

How could you not stan for @chloexhalle? The dolls are giving you production, vocals, cinema, lyrics, creative direction, the whole package! pic.twitter.com/qD9yBThWRi — dejon. (@DejonNoMustard) June 12, 2020

Our incredibly talented God nieces Chloe x Halle returned with their highly anticipated sophomore album “Ungodly Hour” that’s already topping the charts, attracting excited new fans and breathing life into an artistically unseasoned Pop scene starved for something fresh and amazing.

Blessed with enchanting voices, bubbly energy and Queen Bey’s support, the dazzling duo exude sheer star power on their soon-to-be smash hit opus filled with soaring vocals, quality production and undeniable BOPS like “Do It,” “RYOL” and “Tipsy” that currently (and understandably) have Stan Twitter in a starry-eyed TIZZY.

chloe and halle making ROYL pic.twitter.com/GRH2D7PlFr — davina (@mystanmind) June 12, 2020

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Chloe + Halle’s new album on the flip