Can You Belieb It? Lil Twist Says Justin Bieber’s Manager Made Him Take The Fall For Bad Behavior Back When They Were Besties

Just days after Justin Bieber admitted to benefitting off black culture, his old pal Lil Twist says Bieber’s management asked him to be a scapegoat in order to help the singer avoid potential drug charges. Twist, whose real name is Christopher Lynn Moore, talked about his experiences with the Biebs during an interview with MinaSayWhat.

“If they would have put weed charges on Justin in his early career,” Twist, 27, explains, “It would have been bad on him. So I got a call one day saying, ‘Twist, do you really love this kid?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ “They said, ‘Cool, if you love him then you can take the heat for him because you can come off a little weed charge. You’re associated with Lil Wayne. You’re a rapper.’” “It got to a point where I didn’t even have to be there at times and they were putting it, ‘Twist did it, Twist did it, Twist did it,’” Twist added. “It became overwhelming.”

Twist didn’t specify what incidents he ultimately took the blame for, but we all remember when Bieber was beefing with his neighbor Keyshawn Johnson — we wrote multiple stories about Johnson’s complaints about Bieber and his entourage speeding, loud partying, egging and more. Bieber was arrested in 2014 on DUI charges, while Twist was arrested twice in 2013 while driving Bieber’s cars. In 2013, TMZ reported that Twist had a party while Justin was in Europe. Twist also was sentenced to a year in jail for beating and robbing Nickelodeon actor Christopher Massey.

Twist released the following statement regarding his comments:

“We are at a very critical point in society as we rewrite a new narrative that encompasses the experience of being Black in America. However, rewriting a new narrative requires one to stand in and speak his or her truth with confidence.

While promoting my TV show, the subject of certain events with Bieber were brought up, and in the spirit of being authentic, I felt it a disservice to my fans and the general public to not be completely transparent about my experience. I believe that if you truly support the Black Lives Matter movement, Black people, and Black culture, your actions have to reflect that”

Page Six is citing a source familiar with the situation who is denying Twist’s claims:

“Justin and Twist don’t have a relationship anymore, Justin wishes Twist well and finds these comments unfortunate and completely untrue.”

So what do you belieb?