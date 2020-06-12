Pure Comedy: Anthony Mackie Admits He Once Got Fired From A Grocery Store For Eating Baby Food [Video]

Even though the coronavirus seemingly vanished from the news cycle once things became dominated by the Black Lives Matter movement and George Floyd protests, a big portion of the country is still doing everything they can to social distance. Despite certain states across America opening up in phases, the entertainment world is still on pause for now–at least as far as in-person appearances go. Luckily, late night TV is still operating as they have been throughout the entire quarantine, interviewing guests virtually from the comfort of their own homes.

On Thursday night’s episode of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon talked to Anthony Mackie about his upcoming role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. During their conversation, the Avengers star touches on topics including what his kids think of his new role as Captain America, when fans can expect the show to drop on Disney+, and more. The actor also gets emotional while recounting the experience of standing on the balcony where Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated and encourages men to register to vote.

Doing a complete 180, Mackie discusses getting fired from his job at a grocery story for eating baby food…you’ll have to listen to Anthony explain that one for himself: