Essence Fest Announces Dates For Virtual Two-Weekend Festival

All isn’t lost for Essence fest! The festival that typically takes place July 4th weekend previously announced that this year’s celebration would, unfortunately, be canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, however, organizers have announced that there will be a two-weekend festival that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home

“Essence Fest has been a space to gather, raise our voice, discuss the issues that matter most. It’s needed and necessary especially NOW,” reads a tweet from the Essence fest tweet. “Join us virtually for two back to back weekends Thursdays thru Sundays, June 25-28 & July 2-5. Stay tuned for more news.”

Prior to the announcement, Essence already announced that the Essence Festival of Culture: The Virtual Edition would take place over July 4th weekend. The June weekend is the latest addition to the festival.

Part of the lineup includes:

Wellness House™ Thursdays: June 25 & July 2 5PM-9PM ET What a year! Kickstart your path to recovery with meditation, conversations, workouts, and tutorials designed to boost your mental, physical, spiritual, emotional, and financial wellbeing.

ESSENCE After Dark™

Thursdays: June 25 & July 2

9PM-10PM ET

Get the weekend started right with music sets from some of your favorite festival artists at the ultimate online kick-back.

Evening Concerts

Saturdays: June 27 & July 4

7PM-10PM ET

Hosted by Loni Love

Music by D-Nice

EVENING CONCERTS

Get Lifted Gospel Sunday Celebration

June 28 & July 5

11AM-1PM ET

Tune in for Sunday worship featuring powerful words of praise and legendary Gospel performances.

Visit www.essencefestival.com for further information.

Will YOU be watching the virtual Essence festival???