Essence Fest Announces Dates For Virtual Two-Weekend Festival
All isn’t lost for Essence fest! The festival that typically takes place July 4th weekend previously announced that this year’s celebration would, unfortunately, be canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, however, organizers have announced that there will be a two-weekend festival that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home
“Essence Fest has been a space to gather, raise our voice, discuss the issues that matter most. It’s needed and necessary especially NOW,” reads a tweet from the Essence fest tweet. “Join us virtually for two back to back weekends Thursdays thru Sundays, June 25-28 & July 2-5. Stay tuned for more news.”
Prior to the announcement, Essence already announced that the Essence Festival of Culture: The Virtual Edition would take place over July 4th weekend. The June weekend is the latest addition to the festival.
Part of the lineup includes:
Thursdays: June 25 & July 2
9PM-10PM ET
Get the weekend started right with music sets from some of your favorite festival artists at the ultimate online kick-back.
Evening Concerts
Saturdays: June 27 & July 4
7PM-10PM ET
Hosted by Loni Love
Music by D-Nice
What a year! Kickstart your path to recovery with meditation, conversations, workouts, and tutorials designed to boost your mental, physical, spiritual, emotional, and financial wellbeing.
EVENING CONCERTS
Get Lifted Gospel Sunday Celebration
June 28 & July 5
11AM-1PM ET
Tune in for Sunday worship featuring powerful words of praise and legendary Gospel performances.
Visit www.essencefestival.com for further information.
Will YOU be watching the virtual Essence festival???
