For Your Viewing Pleasure: The New Trailer For Apple TV+ Feature ‘Dads’ Will Give You All The Feels [VIDEO]

Prepare to laugh, cry and be mildly disgusted… in the best way possible.

With Father’s Day right around the corner Apple TV couldn’t have timed this any better. The streaming platform today released the trailer for their new feature ‘Dads’ which arrives on June 19th.

“Dads” is a heartfelt and humorous documentary that celebrates the joys and challenges of parenting in today’s world. Featuring six extraordinary fathers from across the globe, this film offers a firsthand glimpse into the trials and tribulations of modern-day parenting through revealing interviews, rare home-movie footage, viral videos, and hilarious and thoughtful testimonials from some of Hollywood’s funniest celebrities, including Judd Apatow, Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris, Ron Howard, Ken Jeong, Jimmy Kimmel, Hasan Minaj, Conan O’Brien, Patton Oswalt, Will Smith and more. Making her feature directorial debut, Bryce Dallas Howard also offers an intimate look at the dads in her own family, including remarkable interviews with her late grandfather Rance, her father Ron and her brother Reed.

“Dads” is part of Apple’s exclusive, first-look deal with Imagine Documentaries. The film is produced by Nine Muses Entertainment, in association with Dove Men+Care.

We’re all in already. Pass us the tissues, we’re ready!