Phaedra Reveals Medina Hasn’t Smashed Her Peachy Posterior To Smithereens Yet In New “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” Trailer! [VIDEO]

They’re BYKE! This week WE tv released a new sneak peek of the all-new season of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” premiering Thursday, July 2 at 9pm. The couples are taking a break from the fast lane to put their relationships to the test. Some of these couples we already know pretty well (Hi Willie and Shanda!) but some were a complete surprise (who knew Vado was smashing Tahiry’s culo to smithereens???) It will be interesting to see who is able to stick it out and who calls it quits

Check out the trailer below:

On this season, PHAEDRA (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) and her boyfriend, ghost writer and producer MEDINA, have only been together for a few months after Medina sought her out on an elite dating site, but Phaedra is in it to win it even though they haven’t even had sex!!! WILLIE and SHANDA (“Love and Hip Hop Hollywood”) want to save their marriage, but they must put their fiery tempers aside and deal with Willie’s serial cheating, and Shanda’s revenge cheating, before they can meet each other’s needs. TAHIRY (“Love and Hip Hop New York”) and rapper VADO have been friends since their Harlem days coming up in the game but have never spent two weeks straight together during their off-and-on relationship. Tahiry’s clock is ticking, and she’s ready to settle down but can they get over their shady pasts? Hip hop OG KURUPT and his model girlfriend TONI live and work together, but Toni worries about his drinking and unstable life – while Kurupt can’t handle Toni’s nasty temper and her insecurities from previous relationships. HAZEL-E (“Love and Hip Hop Hollywood”) and her model boyfriend DE’VON are talking marriage and babies, but Hazel-E has trust issues – and even though she is helping his career and paying the bills, she’s also protecting De’von from her world because she’s afraid he can’t handle it.

Dr. Ish’s no-nonsense, tough love therapy programing will push relationships to the edge, forcing the Boot Campers to see themselves and their actions without the filter of fame in order to salvage their relationships. Meanwhile, Judge Lynn Toler brings her 26 years’ worth of experience on the bench to the drills, delivering some harsh truths and testing the couples.

“Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” is produced for WE tv by Thinkfactory Media, an ITV America company.

Will you be watching? Who do you think your favorite couple will be this season?