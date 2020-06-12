For Your Viewing Pleasure: Keke Palmer Releases A Vibrant Visual For Her Tantalizing New Track “Thick” [Video]

Keke Palmer just released the music video for her brand new single, “Thick.”

In the visual, we see her lounging at her house before she heads to the studio and dances with her friend. The Strahan, Sara & Keke host is donning some neon yellow and green hair with a pair of bubblegum pink hoop earrings, and of course, showing off that thickness with her dance moves.

The song and its visual is quite the contradiction to what we’ve seen Palmer in the headlines for lately, as she’s been on the frontlines with protestors fighting for equality and speaking out in support of Black Lives Matter. With such a heavy past few weeks in our rearview, we’re continuing on in the fight, but it’s good to see Keke having fun and wearing such a big smile on her face.

On the latest episode of Complex’s Open Late, Keke Palmer discussed her new music. “With ‘Thick’ and with music in general, I just be having fun,” she explained. She also spoke about quarantining in Los Angeles, how she’s adjusting to the pandemic, and her involvement in protesting and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Watch Keke Palmer’s video for “Thick” down below: