Baby Junie #2! Teyana Taylor Confirms She’s Expecting Another Iman Shumpert Seed

It’s a girl!

Teyana Taylor’s announced today, June 12, that she’s pregnant with her second child. The songstress made the reveal in a music video for her track “Wake Up Love.” In it, she’s seen alongside her hubby Iman Shumpert who plays lead.

At the very end, they’re seen cuddled up in bed with their daughter who lifts her shirt to reveal her pregnant belly.

Teyana further confirmed the news with a PEOPLE exclusive and confirmed that she’s expecting a baby girl.

We’re ready, and we’re very excited,” Taylor tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Iman is super excited. Junie is ecstatic — I’m talking super ecstatic. Everybody is just excited. I can’t wait. I’ve got three more months left until we meet our little princess.” “What she did at the end of the video is Junie the whole time,” she says. “She hogs the whole baby all the time. We were in the bed and loving on one another, and she jumped on the both of us like, ‘I’m here!’ It’s the cutest thing.”

Teyana and Iman, 29, have been married since 2016 and welcomed their daughter Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr. a.k.a. Junie in 2015. Junie actually first broke the news about becoming a big sis last month when she popped up on Teyana’s Instagram Live and asked her mom, ‘Why don’t we kiss that baby?!’

According to Teyana, Junie’s been begging to become a big sister and she told her daughter about the baby about a month after she found out she was pregnant — but capturing her reaction on film didn’t quite go as planned.

“I told her because I was really, really sick and she didn’t understand why,” she told PEOPLE. “I said, ‘Okay, I have to tell her.’ Originally, I told her probably a month after I found out. The moment was so cute but because the moments are always so natural, I don’t think to record it. But I really, really wanted to get her reaction. Junie had been asking me for a sister for a very long time. ” So Taylor brought out her camera. “When it finally happened and I told her, she was like, ‘Are you kidding me?!’ ” Taylor says. “I was like, ‘I’m serious!’ She covered her face and she put her hands back out and she was like, ‘You’re kidding! I’m having a sister?’ ” But as Junie was reacting, her voice was drowned out by the TV, since Taylor and Shumpert, 29, had been in the middle of watching an episode of The Blacklist. “I remember getting so mad at Iman because the TV was so loud.”

Teyana later confirmed the news again to Junie, this time when she was getting out of the shower and her pregnant belly was showing.

“I couldn’t even hide my stomach — I completely forgot. It was just out. I was fresh out the shower and she was rubbing my belly and she said, ‘Oh, you’re pregnant. Now we’re really having a baby.’

Congrats to the Shumperts!