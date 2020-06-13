Funniest Tweets & Memes That Got Everyone Through The Week, Vol. 12
Funniest Tweets & Memes That Got Everyone Through The Week, Vol. 12
- By alexbossip
Back at it again with more hilarious tweets and memes that got us through another draining week dominated by nationwide protests, massive marches and civil unrest across Amerikkka where the revolution is currently being live-streamed.
At this point, after nearly 5 months in quarantine, we’re either stressed TF out, struggling to sleep normally (if at all), attempting to protect our peace, donating to the growing movement, canceling celebs every hour, on the hour or marching for justice in the middle of a pandemic in the latest chapter of the absolute worst year in recent history.
Hit the flip for all the hilarious tweets/memes that got us through this super stressful week.
