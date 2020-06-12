Kyrie Irving Is Reportedly A ‘Driving Force’ In Organizing Players To Raise Concerns Over Restarting The NBA Season

While 100% of basketball fans are pretty ecstatic that the NBA season finally has a return date, it sounds like the players aren’t all on board.

Last week, the NBA confirmed that the 2019-20 season would finally return in late July, but there’s a large group of players who aren’t happy that they didn’t get a say in the matter. According to reports from Yahoo! Sports, notable players in the league have been gathering on Zoom calls to talk about what they can do to take a stand.

Taylor Rooks added to the report, saying, “about 5 days ago there was a zoom call of about 50 players discussing what they can do to take a stand. They are planning another call tonight with about 150 players to solidify what that stand is and stress this only works if they unify.” After that, Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck chimed in, reporting that Kyrie Irving has supposedly been a “driving force” in organizing the calls and in raising concerns over NBA’s bubble plan.

When the season resumes next month, 22 teams will be held at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The season was officially postponed back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and players on multiple teams testing positive for the virus.