F**k 12: Jay Pharoah Shares Footage Of LAPD Cops Kneeling On His Neck Because He “Fit The Description”

Amid the nationwide protests on behalf of George Floyd, there have been numerous recorded incidents of police brutality. No one is immune to the abuse and mistreatment doled out by the uniformed posse who fancy themselves protectors.

Recently, SNL’s Jay Pharoah had a run-in with LAPD that could have ended with his name as a hashtag. While jogging through the streets of LA he was accosted by officers claiming that he “fit the description” of a Black man who was wanted for some unspecified crime.

In the process of being detained Pharaoh says one of the officers pushed his knee into his neck in the exact same manner that pig patrolman Derek Chauvin employed to kill George Floyd.

Pharoah goes on to talk about his suburban upbringing and his personal introduction to experiencing racism first-hand in America. He recently went on The Talk and explained the incident in detail. Here’s some of what he said via NYPost:

“I see a gun from my peripheral and I look and the officer is like, ‘Freeze – get on the ground,’ and I’m like ‘Oh snap’…” Pharoah said he was ordered to drop to the ground and “spread your arms like an airplane.” “Three more officers drove up … it’s hot, corona is definitely something to be worried about, the police officers didn’t have on gloves, they didn’t have on masks … When they put me in cuffs, after they were all on me, an officer put his knee on my neck.”

Peep the IGTV video below to watch Jay explain further.