100 Years Later: Band-Aid Announces A New Line Of Bandages To Match Different Skin Tones

Brands have definitely been feeling the pressure this month; Apparently, weeks of protesting about the senseless murders of Black men and women was all that needed to happen for companies to realize they have customers that aren’t just white. While a lot of these new developments may seem like pandering for some good publicity, it’s still good to see these establishments finally change their ways (or claim to) after decades of sticking to the racist status quo.

This week, Band-Aid announced a new line of bandages for various skin tones. The brand, which was established 100 years ago, announced the move on Thursday in response to worldwide protests for racial equality.

“We hear you. We see you. We’re listening to you,” the company wrote on Instagram. “We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community.⁣”

This new line of bandages is going to come in various hues in an effort to better blend in with the various skin tones of its customers. The company said the goal of these products is to “embrace the beauty of diverse skin.” In the same Instagram post, Band-Aid also announced it is also donating to Black Lives Matter.