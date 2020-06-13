Band-Aid Announces A New Line Of Bandages To Match Different Skin Tones
100 Years Later: Band-Aid Announces A New Line Of Bandages To Match Different Skin Tones
Brands have definitely been feeling the pressure this month; Apparently, weeks of protesting about the senseless murders of Black men and women was all that needed to happen for companies to realize they have customers that aren’t just white. While a lot of these new developments may seem like pandering for some good publicity, it’s still good to see these establishments finally change their ways (or claim to) after decades of sticking to the racist status quo.
This week, Band-Aid announced a new line of bandages for various skin tones. The brand, which was established 100 years ago, announced the move on Thursday in response to worldwide protests for racial equality.
“We hear you. We see you. We’re listening to you,” the company wrote on Instagram. “We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community.”
View this post on Instagram
We hear you. We see you. We’re listening to you. We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community. We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin. We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you. In addition, we will be making a donation to @blklivesmatter. We promise that this is just the first among many steps together in the fight against systemic racism. We can, we must and we will do better.
This new line of bandages is going to come in various hues in an effort to better blend in with the various skin tones of its customers. The company said the goal of these products is to “embrace the beauty of diverse skin.” In the same Instagram post, Band-Aid also announced it is also donating to Black Lives Matter.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.