YMCMB: Nicki Minaj Talks Marriage, “Say So” Remix, & The Rap Game With Lil Wayne [Audio]

One of the most unexpected things to happen in 2020 was the conception of Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio. Wayne has long been one of the main artists who avoids talking when he doesn’t have to as he’s known for avoiding interviews every chance he gets. Usually, when he does speak, the media clips his words and misquotes him for a headline. Thankfully, Young Money Radio has been his platform to control and talk at length about any and everything, giving fans a chance to learn more about the rapper than ever before.

Over the past few weeks, Lil Wayne has had Eminem, Jamie Foxx, Drake, Killer Mike and many others guests who all are just as excited to talk to Wayne as he is to have them. Many have been requesting Nicki Minaj to make an appearance on his show and this past Friday, it finally happened. Wayne and Nicki have always had a close relationship, as Wayne was the one to put her in position to dominate the game like no other female rapper ever has in history. While on the show, Nicki opened up about her new married life with her husband Kenneth Petty, her number 1 single with Doja Cat, and last but not least, the life of an elite female emcee. Nicki has been more active as of late with her Doja collaboration and her recent “Trolls” track with 6ix9ine, so hopefully, we get a new album in the near future.

Catch her entire conversation with Lil Wayne below.