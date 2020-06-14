No Justice, No Peace: Atlanta Protesters Shut Down The I-75, Set Fire To The Wendy’s Where Rayshard Brooks Was Murdered

People all around the world are protesting against police brutality, and in response, the police are unjustly killing MORE Black men and women.

On top of the protests that were already happening every day following the murder of George Floyd, more demonstrations erupted in Atlanta this weekend following the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks by an Atlanta police officer.

Rayshard Brooks. A 27 yr old father of 3 girls and 1 stepson. Was celebrating his daughter’s 8th birthday and was planning to take her skating. His crime? Allegedly sleeping in his car in a Wendy’s parking lot in Atlanta. Shot 3 times in the back and killed. #RayshardBrooks pic.twitter.com/stKK0h2l2M — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) June 14, 2020

Citizens of ATL took part in a peaceful protest on Saturday that shut down part of the Interstate 75/85 downtown connector, a major highway that runs through the city. While these calls for an end to police violence were completely peaceful throughout the day, as nighttime rolled around, people eventually set fire to a vehicle near the Wendy’s where Brooks was killed, which was followed by the inside of the Wendy’s being set ablaze as well.

The people of Atlanta are making themselves heard. pic.twitter.com/JVpBZMfDTA — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) June 14, 2020

This comes after Rayshard Brooks was involved in an altercation with Atlanta police in a Wendy’s parking lot on Friday night. He reportedly took an officer’s stun gun and attempted to run away; The officer shot Brooks after he appeared to point the taser at him while running away. Brooks was reportedly still alive in the parking lot when paramedics arrived but was later pronounced dead in the hospital.

Following the shooting, and prior to protests, Atlanta police chief Erika Shields stepped down from her position. The city’s mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, also called for the officer who shot Brooks to be fired immediately.

The two officers involved in his death have also been identified. Atlanta Police Spokesman Carlos Campos confirmed to ABC News early Sunday morning that the officer who shot Brooks has been fired. The officer has been identified as Garrett Rolfe. The other officer, Devin Bronsan, has been placed on administrative duty.