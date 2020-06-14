Will You Be Watching?! Alicia Keys & John Legend Are Headlining A Special ‘Verzuz’ Battle On Juneteenth

Over the past few months, a lot of the entertainment industry has become obsolete as we sit quarantined in our houses, unable to do things we once cherished like attend concerts or other large gatherings. Luckily, some other avenues have thrived during this time of nowhere to go and nothing to do, including Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s Verzuz Instagram Live series.

Verzuz has been a shining light throughout a time of darkness, bringing in hundreds of thousands of live viewers every week to watch battles between Hit-Boy and Boi 1da, Nelly and Ludacris, Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, and more.

Now, the next battle between two huge names in music has been announced. On Saturday, June 19, Alicia Keys and John Legend will go head-to-head for a special Juneteenth edition of the IG live battle series.

“Let’s celebrate Juneteenth with a special edition #Verzuz! @AliciaKeys vs @JohnLegend on the [piano]‼️ Friday, June 19th | 8PM EST” the official Verzuz page wrote in their caption when announcing the upcoming battle. Juneteenth is a holiday celebrated annually on June 19. It commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union general Gordon Granger read federal orders in Galveston, Texas, that all previously enslaved people in Texas were free.

John Legend and Alicia Keys both have some huge hits and a catalogue of B-sides that could take either of them to the victory this Friday. Will you be tuning in?!