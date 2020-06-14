Will You Be Watching?! Alicia Keys & John Legend Are Headlining A Special ‘Verzuz’ Battle On Juneteenth

Alicia Keys & John Legend Are Headlining 'Verzuz' On Juneteenth
Over the past few months, a lot of the entertainment industry has become obsolete as we sit quarantined in our houses, unable to do things we once cherished like attend concerts or other large gatherings. Luckily, some other avenues have thrived during this time of nowhere to go and nothing to do, including Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s Verzuz Instagram Live series.
Verzuz has been a shining light throughout a time of darkness, bringing in hundreds of thousands of live viewers every week to watch battles between Hit-Boy and Boi 1da, Nelly and Ludacris, Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, and more.
Now, the next battle between two huge names in music has been announced. On Saturday, June 19, Alicia Keys and John Legend will go head-to-head for a special Juneteenth edition of the IG live battle series.
