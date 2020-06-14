Lucky Break: Felony Domestic Violence Case Against Faith Evans Dropped Thanks To Stevie J

At the end of May, we reported that R&B diva Faith Evans was arrested for domestic violence outside of her Los Angeles area home. The details would reveal that the person she assaulted was her husband Stevie J. Police were called to the house and upon arriving, noticed visible marks and scratches on Stevie, who clearly caught the wrath of Faith. The exact cause for the fight has yet to be revealed, but it was reportedly an argument that got out of hand and ended with Stevie calling the cops after catching the fade.

Faith was arrested on the scene and bonded out later that same day. The arrest comes after rumors flared up that their marriage was already on its last leg and being quarantined due to the coronavirus was the final blow. According to reports from TMZ, the couple may be on better terms now as Stevie isn’t pressing charges.

Faith Evans is off the hook in her felony domestic violence case … TMZ has learned she won’t be prosecuted for allegedly attacking Stevie J.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office tells TMZ … they are declining to prosecute the singer because the alleged victim, her husband, declined to testify against her.

The couple hasn’t had any nasty rumors surfacing since their fight and Stevie J has even been vocal in recent interviews that he isn’t going anywhere. By no means is domestic violence okay, we hope Faith has learned from her actions.