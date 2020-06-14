Bye Baby Girrrrrl! Authors Allege That B. Simone Shadily Plagiarized Their Books

What…is….going….on?!

After already being blasted for saying that she’d never date a man with a 9 to 5, comedienne B. Simone is back trending on social media.

The “Wild N’Out” star/author was called out over the weekend by Boss Girl Bloggers via Twitter. The woman posted a pic of her work and a page from B. Simone’s “Baby Girl: Manifest the Life You Want” book that are completely identical.

‘Would love for @TheBSimone to STOP taking small content creators’ hardwork and selling it as her own!!! Disgusting. This is not entrepreneurship. This is PLAGIARIZING.’

Would love for @TheBSimone to STOP taking small content creators’ hardwork and selling it as her own!!! Disgusting. This is not entrepreneurship. This is PLAGIARIZING. pic.twitter.com/CCSQ88A85e — Ell // BossGirlBloggers (@BGbloggers) June 13, 2020

My content & her book she’s selling. Word for word. Gross pic.twitter.com/JgMnEzee24 — Ell // BossGirlBloggers (@BGbloggers) June 13, 2020

Later at least two more allegations would surface.

Wow, just a look through her twitter and she has also plagerized an identical page from @happinessplannr too… pic.twitter.com/fXaQnTfiEE — Blogging With Grace (@BlogsWithGrace) June 13, 2020

Went on Pinterest and found this exact page… pic.twitter.com/PW8UX0gOSk — Symfani Gibson (@iamsymm) June 14, 2020

B. Simone’s manager Mz. Skittlez has spoken up and she’s defending her client while alleging that company who designed the book is to blame.

“Definitley a mistake you have to imagine she hired a design company. Check your DMs. We are in a lawsuit with the firm.”

Bsimone manager has spoken out pic.twitter.com/F6AzztRkFu — Lady Luck (@lady_luck45) June 13, 2020

This all comes after Twitter a alleged that B. Simone’s book was poorly constructed and likened it to a pamphlet or “a school project.”

Just finished the “Get Flewed Out” chapter of B Simone’s book. pic.twitter.com/Bg84cf26TK — Griiiiiittttsss🍚 (@SkiesDeLimit) June 10, 2020

They called B Simone’s book a funeral program, a travel brochure, a church pamphlet, a fifth grade writing book, her personal burn book from Mean Girls, a scholastic bookstore advertisement, a magazine, a Bratz sticker book, a Rite Aid coupon book…..just know that this is me rn pic.twitter.com/zIpyK26PfW — ✨Hot Chocolit Gloss Bomb✨ (@umbertoned) June 11, 2020

What…a….mess.

B Simone was talking down on looters when she looted her whole book? pic.twitter.com/3UWGtCWxxJ — YUNG BBQ STAN ACCOUNT (@kashmirVIII) June 14, 2020

Amid the plagiarism allegations, a link to purchase B. Simone’s book has been taken down.

She previously stressed to The Grio that she wanted the book to be authentic so it could offer a “transparent” look at her life.

I wanted to share my journal pages from 2014-2016 showing how I used to write down things that I wanted, not even knowing that I was manifesting,” she said. “It’s so easy for me to be transparent with my followers because I’ve been honest upfront. People that have been following me for five-plus years know I was sleeping on the floor for six months, I was waitressing … they’ve seen the journey. I put it all out there, so it’s not much to hide.”

