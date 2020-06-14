GBI To Reopen Investigation Into 2018 Death Of Tamla Horsford

After a growing demand on social media, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has reopened an investigation into a mysterious 2018 death of a black mom at a slumber party. As previously reported Tamla Horsford’s death was ruled accidental after she allegedly fell off a deck during a “football moms” slumber party. The mom of five was the only black person in attendance and acute ethanol intoxication” (alcohol) was listed as a contributing factor in her passing.

Now amid the George Floyd protests, people have been urging investigators to take a second look into cases like Tamla’s and Kendrick Johnson’s. The GBI’s since confirmed that they’re indeed looking into Tamla’s case after the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officially requested them to do so reports 11 Alive.

“Renewed requests for reexamination are best served by an independent law enforcement agency to review previous findings and to search and act on any new evidence which may come to light,” Sheriff Ron Freeman wrote in a letter to GBI Director Vic Reynolds, and posted on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page. “We recognize that transparency is vital for law enforcement agencies and we want to ensure that no stone has been left unturned in the investigation of this tragic death.”

This news comes after Ralph Fernandez, an attorney representing Horsford’s family issued a statement suggesting that the mother of five was killed – and accused local law enforcement of covering it up.

“Witness statements are in conflict. A potential subject handled the body as well as the evidence prior to law enforcement arriving. Evidence was disposed of and no inquiry followed. The scene was not preserved,” Fernandez wrote in the letter. “A remarkable fact is that there were no photographs taken during the autopsy of Tamla’s body. This had to have been done at someone’s directive because such a practice is unheard of.”

He’s since spoken out again and he’s slamming the GBI for being “compromised.”

“The people of Georgia should know that the GBI, Georgia Bureau of Investigations, is compromised,” he wrote, reports 11 Alive. “The obstruction their top ranks engaged in, their disregard for the law and their tactics attempting now to diminish the impact of their conduct in the cover-up of the Horsford homicide investigation, does not bode well in today’s tragedy.”

