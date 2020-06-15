It Just Gets Worse: New Video Footage Shows Onlookers Begging Cops Watching George Floyd’s Murder To Intervene

Over the weekend, Ben Crump–the attorney for George Floyd’s family–shared new footage of the infamous incident that took Floyd’s life. The video shows former Minneapolis Police Department officer Tou Thao dismissing onlookers who plead for him to do something as Derek Chauvin’s knee pressed down on his neck while Floyd laid lifeless on the ground.

“Warning: This is beyond disturbing, even harder to watch than the first video,” Crump said, according to reports from TMZ. If you wish to see the graphic footage yourself, you can view it here.

Thao, along with former officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, have all been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. Crump argues that all four officers “must be convicted of murder for this hideous atrocity,” saying, “They must all be held accountable.”

While Thao was already an officer for more than a decade, Kueng and Lane were both rookie cops, with Lane being on his fourth day on the job. Kueng and Lane’s attorneys claim that Chauvin’s seniority on the force left them with no choice but to follow his orders.

According to reports from ABC7 News, the Minneapolis police department implemented a “duty to intervene” policy back in 2016, which requires an officer to “either stop or attempt to stop another sworn employee when force is being inappropriately applied or is no longer required.” Clearly, none of the officers here even attempted to do so.

All of the officers are being held on bail for $1 million, or “$750,000 with conditions.”