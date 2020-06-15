Sneak Dissing: Patrick Beverley Tweets About LeBron James Being In Charge Of The NBA’s Return

While fans wait patiently for the NBA’s return, things within the league seem to be heating up every single day.

Over the weekend, Patrick Beverley threw some subtle shade regarding his thoughts on basketball’s impending return, asserting that the biggest star in the NBA will ultimately make the decision on whether or not they come back in July. In his tweet, Beverly was addressing the reported disagreements between certain players– most notably, Kyrie Irving–on resuming the season in Orlando next month.

Issues surrounding the current political climate and the Black Lives Matter movement have been brought up as a reason to not return to basketball, in an effort to not distract from more important issues by airing NBA games. However, Adrian Wojnarowski explained that there are many issues complicating the season’s return, which also includes health and safety concerns, finances, and more.

There's no singular conversation driving discussion among players now: It isn't just the Black Lives Matter movement, or the coronavirus, or bubble limitations, or family concerns, or risk of injury, or money. Many players are discussing and weighing it all. https://t.co/2fqmUfgbNx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 12, 2020

Following multiple days of conversation surrounding the matter, Patrick Beverly sent out a tweet stating that all of this back-and-forth between players is basically useless, because if LeBron James wants to play, the rest of the league is just going to follow suit.

“Hoopers say what y’all want,” the Clippers baller tweeted. “If @KingJames said he hooping. We all hooping. Not Personal only BUSINESS #StayWoke“

Hoopers say what y’all want. If @KingJames said he hooping. We all hooping. Not Personal only BUSINESS🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 🙏🏾 #StayWoke ✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 14, 2020