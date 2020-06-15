God Bless Our People: Rayshard Brooks’ Widow And Lawyer Speak To TODAY About His Painful And Infuriating Murder

Rayshard Brooks is a yet another name that we will never forget. He was gunned down by an Atlanta police officer this past weekend after falling asleep in a Wendy’s drive-thru.

That Wendy’s is now smoldering rubble as it has been burned to the ground during a righteous rebellion.

This morning, Rayshard’s grieving widow, Tomika Miller, appeared on TODAY to talk about what her life has been like over the past 72 hours. Via NBCNews:

“I’m already in enough pain right now so to see anything of my husband being shot down … I couldn’t see that. I can’t stomach that right now,” Tomika Miller said in an interview that aired on the “TODAY” show Monday.

Tomika also explained the anxiety she feels about planning Rayshard’s funeral because she will have to fully explain his death to their 8-year-old daughter who celebrated a birthday the day her father was murdered.

“Then I have to relive it all over again,” Miller said. “And I have to explain to her what death is and how we gotta keep going and we gotta be brave for your father.”

Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police in Atlanta, and overnight, his death was ruled a homicide. The incident is further galvanizing protesters from coast to coast – sparking a weekend of demonstrations, which were violent at times. @ReporterBlayne has more. pic.twitter.com/xLd0qn4iW3 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 15, 2020

The Fulton County Medical Examiner has concluded that Rayshard’s death is a homicide but the officer responsible has still not been arrested or charged.

BREAKING: Autopsy results for #RayshardBrooks have been revealed.

According to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, Brooks died from two gunshot wounds to the back that “created organ injuries and blood loss.”

Manner of death: Homicide. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/dQG8y2wDAV — Francesca Amiker (@FranTVHost) June 14, 2020

Saturday night, the family’s lawyer, L. Chris Stewart, was beside himself with frustration that in the midst of mourning the state murder George Floyd there he stood, trying to understand how we are right back in this same place just two weeks later…

God bless the Brooks’ family and all the people who are hurting right now because the police or a racist white person stole their loved ones.