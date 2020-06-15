Time To Go: NeNe Leakes Got DRAGGED For Comparing Her #RHOA Treatment To The Murder Of George Floyd

NeNe Leakes just does not know how to keep her damn foot out of her mouth. She has been doing it all season and hasn’t yet stopped bringing more drama to herself. This last charade is worse than anything she has said before.

NeNe went on to talk about the way she was treated on RHOA and said that she felt like George Floyd. Why? Because she felt “ganged up on” the same way he was “ganged up on.”

Word?

Umm @Andy your housewife Nene Leakes has gone too far. It’s past time @Bravotv and #TrulyOriginal do something. Comparing herself to George Floyd even if it’s physical vs verbally is wrong #RHOA #WWHL pic.twitter.com/0VOthD9V1q — CJ G (@cjgproduxions) June 13, 2020

This is a big bag of trash and may take the cake for the most disgusting thing she has said so far.

Nene Leakes is facing backlash for a now deleted “Black Lives Matter” tweet that included her booking information. pic.twitter.com/D8LSf7zGPF — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) June 14, 2020

Naturally, she has gotten majorly dragged for her comments. That’s not it. She also put her own damn booking info on a post about Black Lives Matter. What the hell is she thinking?

Let me make this clear one more time: NENE. SHOULD. NOT. HAVE. EVEN. FELT. COMFORTABLE. ENOUGH. TO. PUT. GEORGE. FLOYD’S. MURDER. IN. A. SENTENCE. IN. REGARDS. TO. HER. BEING. GANGED. UP. ON. THE. REAL. HOUSEWIVES. I said what I said. Hope y’all have a great day. ❤️ — Jays Reality TV Page 🌏 (@JaysRealityBlog) June 15, 2020

