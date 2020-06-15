Black Lives Matter activist Oluwatoyin "Toyin" Salau found dead in Florida
Say Her Name, Loudly! Black Lives Matter Activist Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau Found Dead In Double Homicide, Was Missing Since June 6
Oluwatoyin Salau, known as “Toyin”, was 19-years-old. She was a fighter for our freedom. She wanted us unencumbered by the oppression that Amerikka consistently puts upon Black people. She wanted every single person in earshot of her voice to know the names of the women and men who have died unjustly and never got even the slightest semblance of justice.
She is now dead. Murdered.
According to NewsOne, Oluwatoyin Salau and a 75-year-old woman named Victoria “Vicki” Sims were found in Tallahassee on the side of the road. Toyin had been missing since June 6 and tweeted about a sexual assault that she suffered at the hands of an unidentified man.
Friends and loved ones expressed concern for her safety as they hadn’t heard from her in several days. Ultimately, those same people had to deliver the sobering update once the news broke…
Another friend, Danaya Hemphill, spoke The Tallahassee Democrat about the cynicism that she had about seeing Toyin alive again…
“I had a feeling that we were not going to find Toyin alive,” said Hemphill, 22.
This is absolutely heartbreaking to read. People KNOW that a Black woman missing for that amount of time is sure to end in grisly tragedy.
There is now a petition to get Flordia governor and Trump-lover Ron De Santis and the Tallahassee Police Department to do their f***ing jobs and investigate this homicide immediately.
The amplification of Oluwatoyin Salau’s name has lead her to the soul-crushing distinction of Twitter trend and celebrities who never once knew of her deeply meaningful life are speaking out.
Toyin’s death has also lead to increased discussion of how Black men need to speak Black women’s names as loudly as they speak the name of Black man who has been murdered unjustly.
The ever-poignant David Dennis Jr. wrote an amazing piece about Dave Chappelle’s failure to mention just ONE of the numerous Black women who have been killed by police in his recently lauded 8:46 special.
Rest in peace, Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau. Many failed you but many will fight on your behalf to ensure that you get the justice you so richly deserve.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.