Say Her Name, Loudly! Black Lives Matter Activist Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau Found Dead In Double Homicide, Was Missing Since June 6

Oluwatoyin Salau, known as “Toyin”, was 19-years-old. She was a fighter for our freedom. She wanted us unencumbered by the oppression that Amerikka consistently puts upon Black people. She wanted every single person in earshot of her voice to know the names of the women and men who have died unjustly and never got even the slightest semblance of justice.

She is now dead. Murdered.

activist Oluwatoyin Salau was missing since June 6, after disturbing tweets detailing a sexual assault that had taken place that day. it has been reported that her body has been found. WHAT HAPPENED TO TOYIN? SAY HER NAME #JusticeforToyin pic.twitter.com/76PM2PJEjk — dylan zo’brien (@kurtzobain) June 15, 2020

According to NewsOne, Oluwatoyin Salau and a 75-year-old woman named Victoria “Vicki” Sims were found in Tallahassee on the side of the road. Toyin had been missing since June 6 and tweeted about a sexual assault that she suffered at the hands of an unidentified man.

Mid 40's lives in a gray painted duplex apartment style house drives a white clean Silverado Chevrolet truck https://t.co/psDCtYva2n — Oluwatoyin (@virgingrltoyin) June 6, 2020

Friends and loved ones expressed concern for her safety as they hadn’t heard from her in several days. Ultimately, those same people had to deliver the sobering update once the news broke…

I’m sorry to inform everyone about this but Toyin is no longer with us https://t.co/HK85TgGFhV — Ashley (@laurecapri) June 15, 2020

Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau

Rest in Power Angel 💔 #JusticeForToyin after tweeting about her sexual assault she went missing for several days and her body was recently found. She was only 19. pic.twitter.com/4uAlVsAVHK — Shari ✨ (@shariauna_) June 15, 2020

Another friend, Danaya Hemphill, spoke The Tallahassee Democrat about the cynicism that she had about seeing Toyin alive again…

“I had a feeling that we were not going to find Toyin alive,” said Hemphill, 22.

This is absolutely heartbreaking to read. People KNOW that a Black woman missing for that amount of time is sure to end in grisly tragedy.

To be brave enough to fight against the injustice towards the black community, especially men & then fall victim to one of your own, sexually assaulted & killed is beyond me . Your fight here has needed & you’ve found peace. We’ll bring justice to you, RIP Queen #JusticeForToyin pic.twitter.com/1Q6K6F6l0f — Vivian (@vivian_v_) June 15, 2020

There is now a petition to get Flordia governor and Trump-lover Ron De Santis and the Tallahassee Police Department to do their f***ing jobs and investigate this homicide immediately.

bring justice to Oluwatoyin Salau https://t.co/p3pnXlfQPb — Taylor Davis (@tadapurple) June 15, 2020

The amplification of Oluwatoyin Salau’s name has lead her to the soul-crushing distinction of Twitter trend and celebrities who never once knew of her deeply meaningful life are speaking out.

rest in peace Oluwatoyin Salau i wish you were fought for how you went out and fought for the world.

i am so sorry. my whole heart hurts wit this. wow. say her name. 💔 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) June 15, 2020

Toyin’s death has also lead to increased discussion of how Black men need to speak Black women’s names as loudly as they speak the name of Black man who has been murdered unjustly.

All of my love to survivors in our movements. When we #SayHerName we shine a light on police violence AND interpersonal violence against Black women. Both are gendered. Black women are fighting for their lives on two fronts while also fighting for yours. #JusticeForToyin — abolition in this lifetime (@Muna_Mire) June 15, 2020

You love our "magic".

You love our culture.

You love our confidence.

You love our resilience. Love black women enough to protect them. — astasia (@AstasiaWill) June 15, 2020

When we say "Enough is enough" for the Black lives lost due to racism and police brutality, we MUST amplify even higher for Black women. 19 years old and dead… for WHAT?! Oluwatoyin Salau deserved better. Really sick of this shit. — Jeff (@JeffJSays) June 15, 2020

if white people voluntarily ended white supremacy black women would not be safe — mavi (@mavi4mayor) June 15, 2020

The ever-poignant David Dennis Jr. wrote an amazing piece about Dave Chappelle’s failure to mention just ONE of the numerous Black women who have been killed by police in his recently lauded 8:46 special.

I wrote about "8:46" and how Dave Chappelle is the voice of a generation of straight Black men. Which means he captures our pain so eloquently but that also sadly means he talks for 27 minutes about racial violence without mentioning a single Black woman.

https://t.co/ogXd6rBzlh — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) June 13, 2020

Rest in peace, Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau. Many failed you but many will fight on your behalf to ensure that you get the justice you so richly deserve.