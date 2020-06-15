How You Zippin’ And Zooin’? Is Wendy Williams Getting Her Backs Smashed To Smithereens By A New Boo?

It’s been a minute since we’ve seen Wendy Williams on TV and the daytime talk queen has made a number of posts recently making it known that she can’t wait to go back on the air. Just a few days ago Wendy got dolled up to make a video where she said while she’s enjoying life, she can’t wait to get back to filming in her studio.

What definitely caught our attention was when she said, “I got love and the boyfriends and all that other kind of stuff… ”

Wayment. Boyfriend? Plural?

That wasn’t the last of the clue dropping… Wendy also posted this photo of herself looking like she was having the time of her life.

Her caption read:

He makes me laugh, pays for lunch & we have good times in our city! Happy Friday! Hurry up Gov. Cuomo, I’m ready for our studio show!

Okay but who is HE?

She didn’t stop there. Wendy went a step further, posting a photo of a man’s arm and hand, clearly resting on her thigh.

After lunch a drive around the city with old school music on low! I’m loving today because all my good times are happening before dark. How are you spending Friday?

Williams was last linked to jeweler William Selby but after attending several events together and being photographed, she later denied a romance with Selby, claiming he was just her “jeweler friend.”

We can’t be 100% sure that’s not his arm, but the man in the latest Instagram picture appears to be lighter than Selby.

Wendy has 52 faked us out a few times since getting divorced. Do you think this is just another attention grab, or is she really happy and enjoying a poppin’ love life? We guess only time will tell.