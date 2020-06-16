The Devil Wears Curly Wigs: Twitter Drags Condola Over Upsetting Pregnancy Reveal

CONDOLA COME OUTSIDE WE AIN’T GON JUMP YOU #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/hQf13iEp0d — Tristin B. Brown, Esq. (@mstrilliviapope) June 15, 2020

Condola aka Condolences aka Condensation aka Canola Oil aka Condominium aka Cambodia aka Controlla aka Crayola seemed like such a nice lady at the very beginning of Season 4 before evolving into a villainous mood-killer who sabotaged Issa & Lawrence’s dreamy reconnection with her upsetting pregnancy reveal in the finale.

This comes just a few episodes after she ghosted Issa after breaking up with Lawrence in a genuinely CHILDISH sequence of events that helped cement her status as the most HATED character in “Insecure” history who we very well might be stuck with next season.

Peep the very necessary re-dragging of preggo Condola on the flip.