Pull Out Game Weeeeak: Pettiest Reactions To Lawrence Finding Out He’s The Pappy Of Condola’s Baby

We reeeeally didn’t think “Insecure” would settle for the “Lawrence knocking up Condola after reconnecting with Issa” storyline but they absolutely did in a very, very predictable development that nearly derailed a Top 2 season of the series.

If you recall, Derwin knocked up new boo Janay before reconnecting with forever boo Melanie in an eerily similar plot twist on popular sitcom “The Game” in a series-defining shocker that resonates to this day.

Whether “Insecure” writers were paying homage or just spicing the finale up, we’re not completely sure, but Twitter exploded with sorts of hilariously petty shenanigans.

Peep the pettiest reactions to Lawrence joining the Burberry shirt brigade on the flip.