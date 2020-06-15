B. Simone Addresses Allegations She Plagiarized Her Book ‘I Take Full Responsibility’

“I’m here to fix it,” that’s the message B. Simone is sharing after she was accused of plagiarizing a self-help book. As previously reported several authors called out the influencer/comedienne on social media for allegedly copying and pasting other people’s work for her “Baby Girl: Manifest the Life You Want” book.

Would love for @TheBSimone to STOP taking small content creators’ hardwork and selling it as her own!!! Disgusting. This is not entrepreneurship. This is PLAGIARIZING. pic.twitter.com/CCSQ88A85e — Ell // BossGirlBloggers (@BGbloggers) June 13, 2020

My content & her book she’s selling. Word for word. Gross pic.twitter.com/JgMnEzee24 — Ell // BossGirlBloggers (@BGbloggers) June 13, 2020

Since then Twitter’s been on FIRE with reactions and rapper Meek Mill even came to her defense.

Now B herself is speaking out and she’s taking full responsibility while noting that she outsourced her book. According to her, the publisher is who ripped off other peoples’ work, not her, but she’s still sorry for the mixup.

She also said that she’s reached out to the creatives that were stolen from and added that “we’re stopping all sales until this matter is black and white, clear as day I don’t want any gray area.”

“We hired a team that we trusted that we thought could bring my vision to life and they did a lot of things without my knowledge and I’m here to fix it,” said B. Simone. “Even though I feel like the people I hired in my team dropped the ball I’m taking full responsibility, it’s my brand. I take full accountability even though I did not know.”

She added in a caption for the video;

“Like most creatives I outsourced a team to help me with the details, the graphics, the wording, the arrangement of my book,” she captioned a post. “I trusted this team of individuals to take my vision and translate it into what I hoped to be a map towards manifestation. I have reached out directly to every content creator that was disadvantaged an I am doing everything I can to fix this issue and make everyone whole. Even though this was not intentional, I am still so very sorry to the content creators and i understand their frustration 100%. To my supporters I apologize, you trust me to deliver honesty and authenticity and although some things were done without my knowledge I am the leader and I dropped the ball.”

The book is no longer available for purchase.

What do YOU think about B. Simone’s explanation???

It sounds like it wasn’t her fault but legally she might be still at fault.