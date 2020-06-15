InsecureHBO: ‘Looking For LaToya’ Is A Now Podcast And You Can Listen To The Whole Thing Right Here [Audio]

Insecure‘s season 4 finale was chocked-full of drama and twists. If you haven’t seen it then we highly suggest you stop reading this right now and go watch before you get your lil’ spoiler alert feelings hurt.

You gone? Good.

BIH, CONDOLA REALLY PREGNANT OUT THIS BIH! Many people speculated that it would happen but cotdamn did it hit different in the moment!

That said, pregnancy, break-ups, and dissolved friendships weren’t the only drama that happened this season. There was also the unsolved mystery of Looking for LaToya. The fictional crime series completely engulfed the world of Insecure’s characters and it was referenced continuously throughout the season. The cameos that resulted were absolutely epic from SZA as LaToya, to Terri J. Vaughn who played host Rose Cranberry, to Kandi Burruss, Carl Anthony Payne, Porsha Williams, and Ray J crazy a$$ played a part in making LFL seem that much more insane and relatable.

But nothing is realer than this.

HBO has released the Looking For LaToya podcast that you can listen to in full on YouTube or wherever you listen to podcasts (Apple, Spotify, Tidal, etc).

Never have we seen a made-for-TV-drama come to life like this and it is absolutely hilarious. Press play below to have a listen!