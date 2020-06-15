Amanda Seales Announced As Host Of 2020 BET Awards

BET announced that spicy “Insecure” star/comedienne Amanda Seales is hosting the 20th Annual BET Awards airing on Sunday, June 28 at 8 pm ET with live performances by Alicia Keys, Chloe X Halle, DaBaby, D Smoke, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Jonathan McReynolds, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Summer Walker, Usher, SiR and more!

In the final countdown to the star-studded show, Terrence J and Erica Ash will host the first interactive pre-show featuring celeb faves, nominees and special guests on hand in Black Entertainment’s biggest night.

“BET was created to stand at the forefront of black culture. We have made strides over the past two decades to create a space where black creativity, culture, and art have the opportunity to get the celebration it deserves in a world where it is systematically muted,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “This year we’re looking forward to continuing the tradition of providing fans with those special, not to be missed moments of enrichment, entertainment, empowerment and also using our platform to create change for our community.”

With the Awards being virtual this year, I can't wait to see what she does as the host. I enjoy @amandaseales and think it's good that BET is going with a new host this year. https://t.co/lwkqnPNW1V — Jay Lee's Corner (@Jay_Lees_Corner) June 15, 2020

Peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over Amanda Seales hosting the BET Awards on the flip.