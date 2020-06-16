Ncredible Cat Fight?! Nick Cannon’s Baby Mama Reveals She’s Pregnant As THIS Model (Pettily) Professes “Eternal” Love For Him

What a coinkydink…

It’s been revealed that Nick Cannon is expecting a baby with Brittany Bell, the mother of his son Golden, but as soon as the mom announced that they had another Ncredible blessing on the way, his ex (?) Jessica White, put her feelings for him on blast for all to see.

Was Jessica trying to thwart their celebration? Fans are trying to figure it out! Brittany posted this adorable announcement to her Instagram feed with Golden rocking a “big brother” cape, letting the good news out.

“And now you know. We are so happy”, his mama wrote…

Within hours, Jessica White who has been linked to Nick romantically professed her love for him on her Instagram page. Fans were wondering what prompted the sudden proclamation.

“Always been the love of my life always will be. REAL love can never be broken. You are me and I am you for eternity. @nickcannon 🦢🦢 you are a king always remember that sh**.”

Fans noted in the comments that the photos of Jessica and Nick are from an old photoshoot. Any idea why she’d be posting it? Jessica turned the comments off on the post after people questioned the timing of it, calling it “messy.”

