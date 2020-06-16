For The Munchkins: 10 Children’s Books By Burgeoning Black Authors To Add To Your Kiddies’ Libraries

Right now, children are on school break but unfortunately for our adorable tots, their summer fun has been thwarted by a deadly pandemic. This is why we put together a list of Black authors and illustrators you can support to entertain your beautiful brown babies while we figure out what’s going to happen next in the world. Some of these authors are independent or small-time but making a huge impact.

At least, for a moment, our kids can escape in between the pages of these books with interesting characters they can relate to.

First up, author and illustrator Vada Azeem pays homage to the perseverance of Black women with his latest children’s book “A Ribbon In The Sky”. The beautifully illustrated book was inspired by Azeem’s wife and her uphill battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Azeem’s great hope is that “the Sky” can offer a lesson in confidence for its young readers and adults alike.

We give this and the other books on the list a 10/10 for telling OUR stories.

Everyone knows that representation matters and so does keeping the coins flowing between Black businesses and the Black community. Hit the flip for 9 more children’s books by Black authors to add to your babies’ libraries.