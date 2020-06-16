Business Besties: B. Simone & Manager Mz. Skittlez Open Women’s Only Co-Work Space Called The Bakery In Atlanta

Things might have gotten murky on social media for B. Simone in the last few days, but her life and business will for sure see brighter days. Amid the comedienne sorting things out legally regarding her manifestation book, she’s in the works of opening up her very own co-working space called The Bakery with her manager Mz. Skittlez. The space will be open as office space for women who hold memberships.

Late last month, the close friends shared a first look at the inside of the space on Instagram. Skittlez promised to open membership up in the next few weeks.

According to Hello Beautiful, The Bakery is a 4,000 square foot space that will house B. Simone’s “B. Simone Beauty,” and Skittlez’ “The Icing Agency.” The all-pink space was constructed specifically for female entrepreneurs in mind to utilize for photography sessions, green screen videography, executive offices, and retail space. Skittlez hopes to bring to the Atlanta based co-work space a photo studio and green screen and retail space all for women to utilize. Mz. Skittlez explains why opening up space to women creatives in the area was important to her.

“It came to us when we acquired the 14,000 square foot space that we wanted to help other women build and bake their ideas and success stories while in our space. We didn’t want to just use it for our own offices.”

In related news, Skittlez addressed allegations of her client-friend allegedly plagiarising her recent self-help book directly, ensuring that the matter is being dealt with professionally and legally. Meanwhile, she is holding down B. Simone all the way until everything is resolved.

“While I can’t explain all of the details publicly due to the legalities of this situation, please understand that we are working with all parties involved to make sure this issue is resolved, quickly.”

Just yesterday, B. Simone offered her own public apology and took full responsibility for the alleged faux pas heard around the internet.

Hopefully, everyone can move on soon!