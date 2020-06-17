Issa Rae Posted Jay Ellis & Kendrick Sampson On Her Gram & Pulverized Panny Drawls Everywhere

“Insecure” fans are still reeling from the chest-punching finale that left everyone (except the Condola Hive) distressed, distraught and depressed which may explain why Issa dropped a Nathan and Lawrence thirst trap on her gram that immediately melted panny drawls across the internet.

Over the past few weeks, the ladies have lusted over both actors (Jay Ellis and Kendrick Sampson in real life) and even campaigned for Issa to choose both love interests on the show in a hilarious late-season development that set the tone for Issa’s thirst trap bomb currently fueling all sorts of savagery in her comment section.

The one with the southern accent, business, and no baby mama drama https://t.co/O4eTmoNEYs — momo’s bizarre adventure (@pinkrvnger) June 16, 2020

Peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over Issa’s Nathan & Lawrence thirst trap on the flip.