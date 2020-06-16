SMH: Oklahoma State Running Back Chuba Hubbard Calls Out Head Coach For Donning Far Right T-Shirt

Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State University’s running back, made himself clear over the weekend: He will not be participating in any football-related activities after a photograph surfaced of their head coach, Mike Gundy, wearing a T-shirt that supports the far-right media.

The coach was photographed while on a fishing trip with his sons, where he was wearing a One America News Network T-shirt. OAN is a far-right pro-Trump cable news network that is known for entertaining different conspiracy theories and pushing “controversial” (read: fake) topics.

“I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable,” Hubbard said in a tweet containing the picture. “I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”

Hubbard led the nation in rushing with 2,094 yards last season). He scored 21 touchdowns and was named a First Team All-American. Now, he has the best odds for any non-quarterback to win the 2020 Heisman with 22-1.

As of now, Oklahoma State University has not addressed the situation at hand, so it’s unclear whether or not they’ll support Hubbard’s decision here. Luckily, former Oklahoma State Cowboys that are now in the NFL have rallied behind the athletes.