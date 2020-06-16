Yikes: Howard Stern Responds To 1993 Blackface Sketch Posted By Donald Trump, Jr.

As racial tensions rise to an all-time high throughout the United States, Donald Trump, Jr. has decided to take this time to reignite his family’s feud with Howard Stern.

Trump tweeted out a clip of the radio personality in a sketch from a 1993 pay-per-view New Year’s Eve special. In the sketch, Stern was doing an impression of Ted Danson—a white man—in blackface, while Sherman Hemsley portrayed Whoopi Goldberg, who was Danson’s girlfriend at the time. Stern also uses the n-word countless times throughout the sketch.

Yikes! NSFW: Howard Stern says N-word too many times during awful blackface impression that should have Libs yelling “CANCEL!” https://t.co/b9XJg2krnS — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 12, 2020

Following the resurfacing of this old skit, Howard Stern addressed the backlash on his SiriusXM radio show this morning. He explained that the sketch was a parody of Goldberg and Danson’s decision to wear blackface during the 1993 Friars Club roast. Even so, he says that he regrets the decision and has since evolved.

“The s**t I did was f***ing crazy,” Stern said according to Deadline. “I’ll be the first to admit. I won’t go back and watch those old shows; it’s like, who is that guy. But that was my shtick, that’s what I did and I own it. I don’t think I got embraced by Nazi groups and hate groups. They seemed to think I was against them too. Everybody had a bone to pick with me.”

https://twitter.com/Phattmatt77Matt/status/1271311229793890305?s=20