Update: Black Man Found Hanging In NYC Identified As Dominique Alexander, Authorities Allege Suicide

We have an update on the hanging death of a black man found in an NYC park, the third black man to die by hanging in recent weeks.

Dominique Alexander, 27, of Kingsbridge Terrace in the Bronx, died by hanging June 9, a spokesperson from the city’s medical examiner confirmed reports The New York Daily News.

His death comes after Robert Fuller, 24, was found hanging in Palmdale, California Wednesday, June 10, and after Malcolm Harsch, 38, was found hanging from a tree near a homeless encampment in Victorville, California.

Alexander’s death has been ruled a suicide but people are unconvinced, especially considering the two other mysterious deaths.

“We are just trying to grieve,” the victim’s brother Keats Alexander told The Daily News. “He was definitely loved by his family and his community. It’s just so much.”

This is crazy.

WHY is this not being widely reported? 27-year-old Black man, Dominique Alexander, found hanging from a tree in Fort Tryon Park in Manhattan on June 9. One of 5 others across the country. Why isn't @nytimes covering this?! #StrangeFruit #Lynchingshttps://t.co/VGodAsGTFD — ❄️𝐅𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐦𝐚 𝐒𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐟𝐥𝐚𝐤𝐞❄️⚖️ 🥁 (@northeast_mama) June 16, 2020

Another man, a Hispanic man in Houston was also recently found hanging from a tree. The victim’s name has not been released but police and his family reportedly said he was suicidal. A video from the scene went viral on social media and drew comparisons to the deaths of Robert Fuller and Malcolm Harsch.

Officials say the man was found dead around 9 a.m. Monday morning and Police Chief Art Acevedo confirmed no signs of foul play were found, reports ABC 13.

Homicide detectives are investigating the apparent suicide of an adult Hispanic male who was found about 9:05 a.m. in the 2500 block of Ella Blvd. Foul play is not suspected. Investigators are awaiting an autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 16, 2020

The FBI has released a statement saying that they’re looking into the hanging deaths of Fuller and Hersch.

“The FBI, U.S. Attorney’s office for the Central District of California and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division are actively reviewing the investigations into the hanging deaths of two African American men in the cities of Palmdale and Victorville to determine whether there are violations of federal law.”

Good because something seems to be amiss.

What do YOU make of these recent “suicides by hanging” OUTSIDE in trees?