SHEEN Stunner: Jordyn Woods Wows On Magazine Cover

Unbothered baddie Jordyn Woods is covering SHEEN Magazine and looking amazing while doing it. The socialite is the latest cover star for the publication’s July/August 2020 Summer Love issue and inside she’s speaking on her spirituality that she says has grown amid the COVID-19 quarantine.

“I think that this is the time to really lock in on yourself. Learn yourself, know yourself, and find an outlet for your self-expression – https://www.instagram.com/p/CBdku4bFk-u/whether it’s writing, drawing, painting, whatever it is,” says Jordyn. “Find a way to express yourself. Those outlets are really important as well as your faith in God or finding your faith in your spirituality, whatever it may be. For me, it was finding my faith in God.”

Jordyn’s cover is a double and also features R&B Sensation and Neo-Soul artist, Ledisi who told SHEEN all about her journey to embracing her self worth.

“Love feels good when it’s from within and you’re sure of your self-confidence. Sometimes we can’t be that all the time and that’s okay. That’s why you have to be particular about who’s close to you.” –Ledisi

Other celebs featured inside include comedienne and budding entrepreneur, Pretty Vee for the “Beauty Spotlight”, body contouring specialist, Lior Dior and The Clark Sisters’

SHEEN Magazine’s latest issue will be available on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Check out Jordyn chatting with the author of her SHEEN cover story Jelisa Raquel below.