The Jokes Write Themselves: Ford To Debut The New Bronco On O.J. Simpson’s Birthday

Nowadays, you’ll catch retired pro-football player O.J. Simpson uploading videos to Twitter from the golf course, with his topics of discussion ranging from politics to sports. Twitter still won’t verify O.J., but he continues to use his platform to address anything that crosses his mind.

Just over 26 years ago, Simpson was living a very different life than playing golf without a care in the world; he was the #1 most wanted suspect in America.

O.J. was a fugitive murder suspect in the slashing of his ex-wife, Nicole Simpson, and Ron Goldman, who were found deceased on his property. O.J. would end up being acquitted of the murders, but one moment during the manhunt for the former baller will always haunt one brand; Ford.

O.J. lead police on a 45 minute low-speed chase in his Ford Bronco, hiding in the back while his friend and former teammate, Al Cowlings, drove down the I-405 in Los Angeles, thus giving the brand a whole lot of publicity they never asked for. Shortly after, the vehicle would end production while still being one of the most loved cars on the planet.

Now, according to CNBC, the Bronco is making its long-awaited return and will be even more linked to O.J.

The global debut of the new Ford Bronco, one of the most highly anticipated products from the automaker in years, will occur July 9. But it might be carrying some unwanted baggage. The resurrected SUV is scheduled to be unveiled on O.J. Simpson’s 73rd birthday

Ford spokespeople claim the release date is “purely coincidental,” but have no plans of changing the date now that it was brought to their attention. The return of the Branco is their most highly anticipated vehicle launch in quite some time and nothing is going to stop their only taste of positive business during a pandemic.