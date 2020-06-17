BOSSIPSounds: J. Cole Surprises Fans By Dropping New Song “Snow On Tha Bluff” [Audio]

For music fans, there’s really nothing better than your favorite artist doing a surprise drop when you least expect it–and for J. Cole fans, they got to experience that satisfaction on Tuesday.

The rapper surprised the public with the unexpected drop of a new song titled, “Snow On tha Bluff.” The track touches on multiple issues that are prevalent right now including racism, activism, social media, police brutality, his role during this time as a celebrity, and more.

While it’s not confirmed, many fans have already jumped to the conclusion that this song is directed at fellow artist Noname, who called out “y’all favorite top selling rappers” for not addressing the protests against systemic racism occurring across the nation. At the time, a lot of people theorized that she was talking about either Kendrick Lamar or J. Cole–who are both notoriously private when they don’t have albums to promote–but since her tweets, both rappers have been seen protesting in their respective neighborhoods.

Here are the lines that led fans to believe Cole was responding to Noname on “Snow On tha Bluff”:

“I scrolled through her timeline in these wild times and I started to read/She mad at these crackers, she mad at these capitalists, mad at these murder police/ She mad at my n****s, she mad at our ignorance, she wear her heart on her sleeve/She mad at the celebrities, low key I be thinkin she talking bout me.”

Listen to J. Cole’s new track for yourself down below: