For Your Viewing Pleasure: Chloe x Halle Perform “Do It” On The TODAY Show [Video]

Chloe x Halle are absolutely killing the game right now following the release of their new album, Ungodly Hour, last week.

Even though we’ve all been quarantined for the past couple of months, the girls haven’t let that get in the way of serving some serious looks for their online performances. Most recently, the sister duo performed on the TODAY Show, turning a tennis court into a make-shift stage with only some simple backdrops and bright outfits. With Chloe rocking a a bright yellow number and Halle in a matching pink jumpsuit, the Bailey sisters really know how to put on a performance, making sure their outfits are as on-point as their vocals.

Chloe x Halle have been getting a lot of praise for their new album from critics and fans alike, with listeners praising everything from the writing, to their voices, to everything else the album gives us. They had to postpone the project’s release date one week because of the current protests happening around the world due to systemic racism and police brutality, but luckily, the album was seriously worth the wait.

Check out Chloe x Halle’s most recent performance of their latest single, “Do It” down below: