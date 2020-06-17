Fair Or Foul? Marques Houston Is Coming Under Fire For Being 38 And Engaged To A 19-Year-Old He Started Dating When She Was 18

So there’s a lot going on here. Marques Houston has recently announced his engagement to Miyana Juanita Pinkney, a 19-year-old woman. There has been varying speculation about when they started dating but none of it is confirmed. We just know that he is twice her age. Twitter is pretty outraged by even that fact.

can someone please explain why Marques Houston, a 38 year old geezer, is engaged to a 19 year old girl who he allegedly knew before she was 18? They announced they were in a relationship 11 days after she turned 18 last october, and now comments on the pdfile's insta are limited. pic.twitter.com/GUOst5R8Nm — the bad guy, Chun-Li ➐ (@joshsweetener) June 16, 2020

There’s also this wrinkle to the whole thing. She has called Chris Stokes her “dad” for a while now, harping got how close they are. This is quite a development considering the allegations against Stokes in the past and the idea of Houston being with someone she calls a father figure.

It’s all pretty weird and has even had Raz B trending all day.

Twitter has a lot of questions and outrage…hit the flip to see it all.