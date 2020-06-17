Songbird Sweetie Chloe Responds To Rumors That ‘Busy Boy’ Is About Diggy Simmons

One-half of sweet songbirds Chloe x Halle is answering rumors about her dating life. Chloe Bailey whose “Grown-ish” character Jazz is dating Diggy Simmons’ character Doug has been rumored to be having a real-life romance with her costar.

In particular, fans sent in pics to The Neighborhood Talk in August of the could-be couple out on a “date” and alleged that they were kissing and canoodling.

Since then, dating rumors have persisted but neither Chloe nor Diggy addressed them.

That all changed this week however when Chloe did an interview with 95.7 Jamz’ CoCo. During the chat, Chloe and her sis Halle detailed their “Ungodly Hour” album—but things got especially interesting when their track “Busy Boy” was brought up. Fans speculated that the track featuring Chloe singing about an ex-bo getting another woman pregnant was about Diggy.

“And by the way/ I think I just stumbled on your girlfriend’s page/ Congratulations/ She sayin’ that the baby comin’ any day,” reads one of the lyrics.

When asked about it, Chloe gave a very PR friendly explanation.

“What I love about creating music is we can kind of put our experiences into music and that’s how we share our personal life and it’s fun because it’s how fans can see what we’re dealing with.”

Sooooooo, is that a yes?

Omg she asked if Busy boy is about Diggy and the way Chloe answered is so classy! pic.twitter.com/ArOLHMCVtw — Partna thee Siren (@onlychloexhalle) June 16, 2020

Halle’s face is hilarious, you can watch the interview in its entirety below.

What do YOU think??? Did YOU think Diggy was indeed called out for being a “busy boy”???