Chloe Bailey Speaks On Diggy Simmons Rumors

Songbird Sweetie Chloe Responds To Rumors That ‘Busy Boy’ Is About Diggy Simmons

- By

Chloe and Diggy

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com/Apega/WENN

One-half of sweet songbirds Chloe x Halle is answering rumors about her dating life. Chloe Bailey whose “Grown-ish” character Jazz is dating Diggy Simmons’ character Doug has been rumored to be having a real-life romance with her costar.

In particular, fans sent in pics to The Neighborhood Talk in August of the could-be couple out on a “date” and alleged that they were kissing and canoodling.

https://www.instagram.com/theneighborhoodtalk/?utm_source=ig_embed

Since then, dating rumors have persisted but neither Chloe nor Diggy addressed them.

That all changed this week however when Chloe did an interview with 95.7 Jamz’ CoCo. During the chat, Chloe and her sis Halle detailed their “Ungodly Hour” album—but things got especially interesting when their track “Busy Boy” was brought up. Fans speculated that the track featuring Chloe singing about an ex-bo getting another woman pregnant was about Diggy.

“And by the way/ I think I just stumbled on your girlfriend’s page/ Congratulations/ She sayin’ that the baby comin’ any day,” reads one of the lyrics.

When asked about it, Chloe gave a very PR friendly explanation.

“What I love about creating music is we can kind of put our experiences into music and that’s how we share our personal life and it’s fun because it’s how fans can see what we’re dealing with.”

Sooooooo, is that a yes?

Halle’s face is hilarious, you can watch the interview in its entirety below.

 

What do YOU think??? Did YOU think Diggy was indeed called out for being a “busy boy”???

 

 

View this post on Instagram

It Is What It Is.

A post shared by Diggy (@diggysimmons) on

 

 

 

 

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: #BOSSIPSounds, Instagram, News
MORE STORIES FROM BOSSIP

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.