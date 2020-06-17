Na'Kia Crawford Murdered
#NaKiaCrawford $50,000 Reward Offered For Information About Murder Of 18-Year-Old Black Teen At Stoplight
Na’Kia Crawford, an 18-year-old Ohio teen was killed in Akron, Ohio Sunday just days after her high school graduation. The teen suffered multiple gunshot wounds in what many suspect was a hate crime. Na’Kia was at a stoplight around 1:30 p.m. when she was randomly targeted and shot. Her grandmother who was also in the car was not injured in the shooting. Many people believe Na’Kia and her grandma were targeted because they’re black. There are rumors that her killer was a white man.
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and leaders from the city’s police department announced that a $50,000 reward is being offered in the murder investigation reports Cleveland 19. Police released photographs of a black sports car with dark window tint that is believed to have been involved. Police encourage anyone with information to call the detective bureau at 330-375-2490.
“These events are extremely real and important to me and to the Akron Police detectives investigating Na’kia’s death,” Mayor Horrigan previously stated. “I feel that it is essential to say clearly and loudly: Black lives matter. Na’kia Crawford’s life mattered.”
Prior to her death, Na’kia was lauded as a star student in the IT program and included in her high school’s Senior Spotlight. She graduated less than two weeks before she was killed.
Her friends and family remember her as “kind, quiet, smart, and hardworking” and her parents are devastated.
“It’s not fair to us,” Na’Kia’s mom Lisette Williams said to told The Beacon Journal while remembering her daughter as “bright” and never dwelling on sadness. “It’s not fair to any of us.”
Crawford’s father, Nicholas Crawford is equally reeling over his “angel.”
“It’s like a nightmare and I can’t wake up,” he said. “My daughter was my world.”
Terrible, terrible news. A GoFundMe has been launched for funeral costs.
We pray the person who did this to Na’Kia Crawford is brought to justice.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.