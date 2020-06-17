NaKiaCrawford $50,000 Reward Offered For Information About Murder Of 18-Year-Old Black Teen At Stoplight

Rest In Peace, Na'Kia Crawford. The pain her family is going through is unthinkable. The least we can do is contribute to her fund. But there’s so much more we must do. #JusticeForNakia https://t.co/NksuaZyFaI — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) June 17, 2020

Na’Kia Crawford, an 18-year-old Ohio teen was killed in Akron, Ohio Sunday just days after her high school graduation. The teen suffered multiple gunshot wounds in what many suspect was a hate crime. Na’Kia was at a stoplight around 1:30 p.m. when she was randomly targeted and shot. Her grandmother who was also in the car was not injured in the shooting. Many people believe Na’Kia and her grandma were targeted because they’re black. There are rumors that her killer was a white man.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and leaders from the city’s police department announced that a $50,000 reward is being offered in the murder investigation reports Cleveland 19. Police released photographs of a black sports car with dark window tint that is believed to have been involved. Police encourage anyone with information to call the detective bureau at 330-375-2490.

Akron Police Department has released these images of what they believe may be the car involved in the murder of Na'kia Crawford. If you have any information, please contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490. Please share. pic.twitter.com/TwmzNrGzKT — City of Akron, Ohio (@AkronOhioMayor) June 15, 2020

“These events are extremely real and important to me and to the Akron Police detectives investigating Na’kia’s death,” Mayor Horrigan previously stated. “I feel that it is essential to say clearly and loudly: Black lives matter. Na’kia Crawford’s life mattered.”

Prior to her death, Na’kia was lauded as a star student in the IT program and included in her high school’s Senior Spotlight. She graduated less than two weeks before she was killed.

Today's #SeniorSpotlight2020 is Na'Kia Crawford. After graduation, Na'Kia plans to attend Central State University and study computer science. Best of luck, Na'Kia! #Enroll #MyFutureStartsHere pic.twitter.com/pCuB9y6wGX — North High School (@AkronNorthHS) June 4, 2020

Her friends and family remember her as “kind, quiet, smart, and hardworking” and her parents are devastated.

“It’s not fair to us,” Na’Kia’s mom Lisette Williams said to told The Beacon Journal while remembering her daughter as “bright” and never dwelling on sadness. “It’s not fair to any of us.”

Crawford’s father, Nicholas Crawford is equally reeling over his “angel.”

“It’s like a nightmare and I can’t wake up,” he said. “My daughter was my world.”

Terrible, terrible news. A GoFundMe has been launched for funeral costs.

We pray the person who did this to Na’Kia Crawford is brought to justice.